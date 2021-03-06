UrduPoint.com
Explosion In Eastern Afghanistan Kills 1, Injures 18 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 1, Injures 18 - Reports

One person has died and 18 others were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar, the TOLOnews reported on Saturday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) One person has died and 18 others were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar, the TOLOnews reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, the blast took place outside a restaurant in the provincial capital city of Asadabad.

No further details were provided.

Blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

