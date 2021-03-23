(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) One person was killed and another was injured as a motorcycle exploded on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Security Media Cell, which provides data on Iraq's security agenda, said.

"An explosive device went off inside a motorbike on the Al Qanat street when heading to the Baghdad Al Jadeeda district.

It resulted in the death of a motorbike owner and the injury of another person accompanying him," the cell said in a statement, as cited by the state-run Iraqi news Agency.

Earlier in the day, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported a motorcycle bomb blast with one fatality and four injuries in Al Jadeeda's neighboring area of Mashtal.