Explosion In Kabul Kills Four People, Injures Five Others - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) An explosion in Kabul on Tuesday killed four people and injured five more, the TOLO news broadcaster reported, citing the police.
The blast occurred at 14:50 local time (10:20 GMT), according to the police.