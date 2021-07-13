Explosion in Kabul Kills Four People, Injures Five Others - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) An explosion in Kabul on Tuesday killed four people and injured five more, the TOLO news broadcaster reported, citing the police.

The blast occurred at 14:50 local time (10:20 GMT), according to the police.