Explosion In Kabul Kills Four People, Injures Five Others - Reports

Explosion in Kabul Kills Four People, Injures Five Others - Reports

An explosion in Kabul on Tuesday killed four people and injured five more, the TOLO News broadcaster reported, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) An explosion in Kabul on Tuesday killed four people and injured five more, the TOLO news broadcaster reported, citing the police.

The blast occurred at 14:50 local time (10:20 GMT), according to the police.

