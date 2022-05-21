UrduPoint.com

Explosion In Kazakh City Of Shymkent Kills 2 People, Including Newborn, Injures 8 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Explosion in Kazakh City of Shymkent Kills 2 People, Including Newborn, Injures 8 Others

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) An explosion at a pharmacy in the southern Kazakh city of Shymkent killed two people, including a newborn, and injured eight others, the regional health department reported on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, an explosion occurred in a pharmacy near a maternity hospital. The pharmacy building, which produced saline, was destroyed.

Rescuers removed the body of a guard from under the rubble. According to preliminary police reports, the cause of the explosion was the accumulation of gas.

"As a result of the incident, one employee of the perinatal center (guard) and one child (18 days old) died, eight people were injured," the department said in a statement.

Those injured were transported to the city's health facilities.

