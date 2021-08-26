(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The explosion in Kazakhstan's southern city of Taraz resulted from a fire at a warehouse of a military unit, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) - The explosion in Kazakhstan's southern city of Taraz resulted from a fire at a warehouse of a military unit, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"At approximately 19:00 [13:00 GMT], a fire broke out near a warehouse of a military unit stationed in the Jambyl region's Bayzak district.

As a result of the fire, unidentified objects exploded," the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Fire brigades continue the effort to eliminate the fire, causes of the incident are being established. The defense ministry also sent a commission headed by Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Shpekbaev to the scene.