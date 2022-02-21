Explosion in Luhansk Targeted LPR Mission Head to JCCC - Militia Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) An explosion near the office of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) was an attempt to assassinate the head of the mission, LPR People's Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the explosion occurred in close proximity to the LPR mission's office to the JCCC.

"The explosion was an assassination attempt. A car exploded in a parking lot near the office. The head of LPR mission to the JCCC and the driver were injured," Filiponenko said.