Explosion In Medical Facility In Tehran Kills 13 - Doctors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Explosion in Medical Facility in Tehran Kills 13 - Doctors

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) An explosion and a fire in a medical facility in the north of the Iranian capital killed 13 people, the head of Tehran's ambulance service, Peyman Saberian, told Fars news agency Tuesday.

Six people were injured, Saberian reportedly said.

According to a regional official, a gas leak caused the incident. A deputy head of Tehran police told YJC news outlet that oxygen tanks exploded in the semi-basement of the clinic.

