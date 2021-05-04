(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) At least five people, including three former police officers and an elected lawmaker, have been killed in a blast in Myanmar's Bago Region, national media reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the Myanmar Now news portal, the powerful explosion hit a house in the region's Zee Oke village, where the police defectors and the lawmaker from the National League for Democracy party were hiding since the February military coup. The fifth blast victim was the owner of the house, the media outlet added, citing sources.

"As far as I know, the explosion went off when they opened a package," a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The fourth former police officer was reportedly critically injured and taken to a hospital.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by the deadly violence, resulting in the death of several hundred people.