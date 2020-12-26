Explosion in Nashville Preceded by Recorded Warning - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) There was a recorded warning that played prior to the explosion in the US city of Nashville, Tennessee, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Friday.

Earlier in the day, a blast was reported in downtown Nashville, which was later described by the by the police as an explosion linked to a vehicle.

According to the chief, police officers found an RV while responding to a call for gunshots in the city's downtown area.

"They encountered an RV that had a recording saying that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes," Drake said.

The police are not aware if someone was inside the vehicle at the moment of the explosion.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation of the incident. US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.