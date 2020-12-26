UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion In Nashville Preceded By Recorded Warning - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

Explosion in Nashville Preceded by Recorded Warning - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) There was a recorded warning that played prior to the explosion in the US city of Nashville, Tennessee, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Friday.

Earlier in the day, a blast was reported in downtown Nashville, which was later described by the by the police as an explosion linked to a vehicle.

According to the chief, police officers found an RV while responding to a call for gunshots in the city's downtown area.

"They encountered an RV that had a recording saying that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes," Drake said.

The police are not aware if someone was inside the vehicle at the moment of the explosion.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation of the incident. US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.

Related Topics

Police Trump Vehicle Nashville FBI

Recent Stories

King of Morocco, Israeli Prime Minister discuss re ..

6 minutes ago

Explosion in Nashville believed to be &#039;intent ..

2 hours ago

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

2 hours ago

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Constr ..

57 minutes ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

57 minutes ago

Estonia to Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines on Satu ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.