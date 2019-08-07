Explosion in Nigeria Leaves at Least 6 People Dead - Reports

An explosion in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno left at least six people dead, including a female perpetrator of the attack, Egyptian media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) An explosion in Nigeria 's northeastern state of Borno left at least six people dead , including a female perpetrator of the attack , Egyptian media reported on Wednesday.

Two civilians and three militants were injured in the attack, according to MENA agency.

Head of the state disaster management agency, Bello Danbatta, reportedly confirmed that the blast struck Mafa local government area late on Monday.

According to the local media, the Boko Haram terrorist organization, which has been involved in an armed conflict with the Nigerian government and has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), may be responsible for the attack.