Explosion in Northwestern Nigeria Kills Seven Children - Authorities

An explosion has killed seven minors in northwestern Nigerian Zamfara State, after children inadvertently detonated an explosive device they were playing with, regional Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) An explosion has killed seven minors in northwestern Nigerian Zamfara State, after children inadvertently detonated an explosive device they were playing with, regional Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, said.

The incident happened on Tuesday in a locality in the Zamfara State, when a group of children found an explosive device and started playing with it, causing it to detonate.

"Six were said to have died instantly, while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were immediately rushed to a hospital in Gusau, the state capital," Dauran told reporters, as cited by the Nigerian Tribune newspaper on Wednesday.

He added that the another teenage girl passed away in a hospital, bringing the death toll from the explosion to seven.