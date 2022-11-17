UrduPoint.com

Explosion In Poland Were Due To Ukrainian S-300 Missiles That Went Off Course - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The explosion in Poland earlier this week was caused by at least one or two Ukrainian S-300 missiles that went off course, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the intelligence.

On Tuesday evening, Polish media reported that two missiles had fallen on the country's territory, in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine. As a result of the incident, two people were reportedly killed. However, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that only one missile, allegedly Russian-made, had fallen on Poland's territory.

At the time, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw had no accurate information about the origin of the missile, but the next day he stated that it most likely belonged to Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Russian forces had launched no strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday, and that the released photos of the missile's debris indicated it was not Russian.

