Explosion in Ramadan Bazaar in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) One person was killed and 10 injured in eastern Afghanistan's Khost province, police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to Haider, the explosion took place at a Ramadan bazaar in the Aliser district of the province after residents had broken their fast.

Two police officers were injured during the blast, Haider added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.