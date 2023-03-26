MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) An explosion in Russia's Tula Region has injured two people and partially destroyed three residential buildings, the regional security committee said on Sunday.

"The explosion occurred in the Kireyevsky district, which partially damaged three residential buildings.

Two people have minor injuries, they are receiving medical assistance now," the committee said in a statement.

The incident site has been cordoned off and the work of operational services is underway, the committee added.