Explosion In Russia's Tula Region Possibly Happened Due To UAV Fall - Regional Government

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Explosion in Russia's Tula Region Possibly Happened Due to UAV Fall - Regional Government

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) An explosion in Russia's Tula region could have happened due to the fall of a drone, the regional government said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, regional authorities said that an explosion crater was found 600 meters (1968 feet) from the Berezovskii settlement in the Kireyevsky district in Tula region.

"We discussed the information and measures taken in connection with the explosion in the woodland on the territory of the Kireyevsky district. There are no casualties or infrastructure damage. Nothing threatens the safety of residents. Operational services continue to work on the spot, all the circumstances of the incident are being established. One of the versions of the incident is the fall of an UAV," the regional government said.

The governor of the region instructed to strengthen security measures.

