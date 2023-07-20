MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) At least 41 people were inured in a suspected gas explosion in South Africa's capital Johannesburg on Wednesday, local media reported, citing authorities.

South African news website News24 reported, citing Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of the Gauteng province's government, 41 people were injured as a result of the explosion, with two of them being in critical condition, nine being in serious condition, and 30 suffering minor injuries. Lesufi added that it was a "miracle" the the incident resulted in no fatalities.

Local media reported earlier in the day that the explosion was believed to be caused by a gas pipeline or leak. The explosion left a sinkhole on the read and several vehicles overturned.

News24 quoted Egoli Gas, an oil and gas company in Johannesburg, as saying that its network has "experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact," adding that the company believes it was unlikely that the explosion was caused by a leak.