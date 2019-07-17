UrduPoint.com
Explosion In South Syria Kills Four Soldiers: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

Explosion in south Syria kills four soldiers: monitor

A blast killed four soldiers in southern Syria Wednesday in a rare such deadly attack in the defeated cradle of the eight-year uprising, a war monitor said

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :A blast killed four soldiers in southern Syria Wednesday in a rare such deadly attack in the defeated cradle of the eight-year uprising, a war monitor said.

"The explosive device was aimed at a convoy transporting members of the Fourth Division" in the southern province of Daraa, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Nine others were also wounded in the attack near Yadud village, some seven kilometres (four miles) outside the provincial capital of Daraa city, the Britain-based monitor said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast, but loyalists in the province face explosions and gunfire on a near daily basis, although they are usually not deadly, it said.

