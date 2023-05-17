MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) A man and woman were killed on Tuesday in an explosion at a park in the municipality of Orio in Spain's Basque Autonomous Community, the COPE broadcaster reported, citing sources with the community's the Department of Security.

Law enforcement officers secured the area and were investigating the incident, the report said.

The preliminary version of the accident was that the death of the people was caused by a shooting, but sources told the broadcaster that the people were killed by an improvised explosive device.