Explosion In Syria's Daraa Staged To Scare Voters - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:03 PM

Explosion in Syria's Daraa Staged to Scare Voters - Source

No one got injured during the explosion in Syria's Daraa on Wednesday, which was staged to scare voters during the presidential election, a local source told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) No one got injured during the explosion in Syria's Daraa on Wednesday, which was staged to scare voters during the presidential election, a local source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the source said that the blast took place on the October 16 square in the southern Syrian city.

"Nobody was injured in the explosion near the polling station," the source said, adding that the bomb was planted to "scare the voters."

