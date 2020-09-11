Explosion in Tehran province kills 1: media

A huge explosion in a battery workshop southwest of Tehran on Friday killed one person and damaged dozens of cars and buildings, Iranian media reported

The explosion in Nasim Shahr county "completely destroyed the battery workshop, killed one and caused another (person) to lose a limb," local fire brigade chief Iraj Torkamani told Tasnim news agency.

The explosion in Nasim Shahr county "completely destroyed the battery workshop, killed one and caused another (person) to lose a limb," local fire brigade chief Iraj Torkamani told Tasnim news agency.

The cause of the explosion was still unclear and investigations were underway, he added.

