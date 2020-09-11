UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion In Tehran Province Kills 1: Media

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:06 PM

Explosion in Tehran province kills 1: media

A huge explosion in a battery workshop southwest of Tehran on Friday killed one person and damaged dozens of cars and buildings, Iranian media reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :A huge explosion in a battery workshop southwest of Tehran on Friday killed one person and damaged dozens of cars and buildings, Iranian media reported.

The explosion in Nasim Shahr county "completely destroyed the battery workshop, killed one and caused another (person) to lose a limb," local fire brigade chief Iraj Torkamani told Tasnim news agency.

The cause of the explosion was still unclear and investigations were underway, he added.

amh/sw

Related Topics

Fire Tehran Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down crowded restaurant, fines ..

9 minutes ago

Pb govt gives 50 pc subsidy on micronutrients: Lan ..

3 minutes ago

National Highways and Motorway Police denies repor ..

3 minutes ago

SAPM demands legislation to hang rapists of Karach ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Iran Reaffirmed Commitment to Developing M ..

3 minutes ago

Congovirus patient dies in hospital

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.