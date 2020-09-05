UrduPoint.com
Explosion In Western Iran Injures More Than 200

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:37 PM

Explosion in western Iran injures more than 200

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The explosion of a chlorine gas canister being transported by a truck in western Iran has injured 217 people but caused no deaths, state news agency IRNA reported.

The blast struck late Friday in Chardavol county in Ilam province, the news agency said.

The head of the province's medical university, Mohammad Karimian, told IRNA driver "carelessness" was suspected.

The incident is the latest in a series of fires and explosions that have hit military and civilian sites across Iran since June.

