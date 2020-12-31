UrduPoint.com
Explosion Kills 1 Civilian, Injures 2 Soldiers In Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:53 PM

A bomb targeting a police car exploded in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad on Thursday, killing one civilian and injuring two soldiers, a spokesman of the Nangarhar provincial governor said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) A bomb targeting a police car exploded in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad on Thursday, killing one civilian and injuring two soldiers, a spokesman of the Nangarhar provincial governor said.

According to the spokesman, the bomb exploded in the first district of Nangarhar's capital.

