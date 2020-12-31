A bomb targeting a police car exploded in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad on Thursday, killing one civilian and injuring two soldiers, a spokesman of the Nangarhar provincial governor said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) A bomb targeting a police car exploded in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad on Thursday, killing one civilian and injuring two soldiers, a spokesman of the Nangarhar provincial governor said.

According to the spokesman, the bomb exploded in the first district of Nangarhar's capital.