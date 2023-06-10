- Home
Explosion Kills At Least 27 People In Somalia - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 02:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) An old projectile exploded in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region on Friday, Somali news agency SONNA reported, adding that the incident killed at least 27 people, mostly children.
According to SONNA, the blast also injured 53 people.
