Explosion Kills District Chief in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) A roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province has killed three people, including Syed Sharif Pacha, the chief of the Dawlat Shah district, a government spokesman said on Wednesday in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman said that three soldiers had died following the blast.

The spokesman said that Pacha's vehicle was targeted at around 2 p.m. local time (09:30 GMT). Two people sustained injuries in the incident, the spokesman added.