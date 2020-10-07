UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Kills District Chief In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Explosion Kills District Chief in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) A roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province has killed three people, including Syed Sharif Pacha, the chief of the Dawlat Shah district, a government spokesman said on Wednesday in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman said that three soldiers had died following the blast.

The spokesman said that Pacha's vehicle was targeted at around 2 p.m. local time (09:30 GMT). Two people sustained injuries in the incident, the spokesman added. 

Related Topics

Afghanistan Bomb Blast Vehicle Died Government P

Recent Stories

Balochistan call-up Quetta-born Abdul Wahid Bangal ..

2 minutes ago

ECI secures AED4 billion of non-oil trade in H1 20 ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

23 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

38 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

52 minutes ago

14 killed, 993 injured in 916 accidents in Punjab

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.