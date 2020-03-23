UrduPoint.com
Explosion Kills Police Officer In Southern Afghanistan - Source

One police officer was killed and another was injured by an explosion in the city of Lashkar Gah in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) One police officer was killed and another was injured by an explosion in the city of Lashkar Gah in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, a source told Sputnik.

"A bomb exploded near a police checkpoint in the Shaheed Ghaltan area of the First District of Lashkar Gah, killed one policeman and injured another one," the source said.

At the same time, local police chief Abdul Baqi Barz told Sputnik that only one police officer was injured in the blast.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation.

The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

After a peace deal was signed between Washington and the Taliban, the latter continued its attacks in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later conceded to the demands and ordered the release of the prisoners. However, the group rejected the phased release of its members.

