UrduPoint.com

Explosion Near Afghan Foreign Ministry Kills 21 People - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Explosion Near Afghan Foreign Ministry Kills 21 People - Source

A total of 21 people, including 3 members of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), were killed as a result of the explosion that occurred in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) A total of 21 people, including 3 members of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), were killed as a result of the explosion that occurred in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, sources told Sputnik that an explosion took place in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry, and shots were heard nearby. Later, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed this information, claiming that a suicide bomber tried to enter the Foreign Ministry, but was stopped by security, after which he carried out an explosion.

According to the source, most of those killed were employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Police United Nations Suicide

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group p ..

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group partner to strengthen workforce ..

20 minutes ago
 16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

50 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

22 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

22 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

22 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.