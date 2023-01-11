Explosion Near Afghan Foreign Ministry Kills 21 People - Source

A total of 21 people, including 3 members of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), were killed as a result of the explosion that occurred in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) A total of 21 people, including 3 members of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), were killed as a result of the explosion that occurred in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, sources told Sputnik that an explosion took place in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry, and shots were heard nearby. Later, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed this information, claiming that a suicide bomber tried to enter the Foreign Ministry, but was stopped by security, after which he carried out an explosion.

According to the source, most of those killed were employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Culture.