Explosion Near Airport In Austria's Linz Leaves Several People Injured - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:43 PM

Explosion Near Airport in Austria's Linz Leaves Several People Injured - Police

An explosion on Thursday near airport in Austria's Linz left several people injured, the local police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) An explosion on Thursday near airport in Austria's Linz left several people injured, the local police said.

"An explosion of a company building of #AVE in Hoersching. Several people injured!" the police tweeted.

