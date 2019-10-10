Explosion Near Airport In Austria's Linz Leaves Several People Injured - Police
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:43 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) An explosion on Thursday near airport in Austria's Linz left several people injured, the local police said.
"An explosion of a company building of #AVE in Hoersching. Several people injured!" the police tweeted.