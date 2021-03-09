UrduPoint.com
Explosion Near Bridge In Baghdad Injures 8 People - Iraq's Security Service

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) At least eight people got injured after a hand grenade exploded near the Al-Aimmah bridge in Baghdad's north during a pilgrimage on Monday, the Iraqi security service said.

"A hand grenade exploded in a trash bin near the Al-Aimmah bridge, injuring eight people," the security service said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

At the same time, the pilgrimage of Shia Muslims to the Al-Kadhimiya mosque in Baghdad is not disrupted following the accident, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, the intelligence department of the Iraqi Interior Ministry said that three militants who were planning to carry out a terrorist attack targeting pilgrims were detained.

In 2005, nearly 1,000 people died during a stampede on the Al-Aimmah bridge caused by rumors that a terrorist with explosives was in the crowd of pilgrims.

