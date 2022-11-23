Explosion Near Central Bus Station in Jerusalem Leaves Multiple Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) An explosion has hit near the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem, leaving a large number of those injured, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Seven people, including two in critical condition, are currently receiving treatment at Magen David Adom, the newspaper said.

The cause of the blast is yet to be established, with the police not excluding the possibility of a terror attack.