UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Explosion' Near China-North Korea Border Causes Small Quake: Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:59 PM

'Explosion' near China-North Korea border causes small quake: authorities

A "suspected explosion" near the China-North Korean border caused a small earthquake on Monday, Chinese seismology authorities said, less than an hour after news broke about Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to Pyongyang

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :A "suspected explosion" near the China-North Korean border caused a small earthquake on Monday, Chinese seismology authorities said, less than an hour after news broke about Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to Pyongyang.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 1.3-magnitude earthquake with a zero metre depth occurred at 19:38 PM (1138 GMT) in Hunchun city in northeastern Jilin province.

It was unclear what caused the explosion.

In the past, nuclear tests by Pyongyang have caused tremors and mini quakes around the northern border China shares with North Korea.

In September 2017, a test conducted at North Korea's nuclear site at Punggye-ri under Mount Mantap triggered a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that was felt across China's northern border.

Chinese seismologists later concluded that Pyongyang's main nuclear test site had partially collapsed, rendering it unusable, following the massive bomb blast, which the North claimed was a hydrogen bomb test.

Experts later cast doubt on that claim, with Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of Strategic Studies commenting that there was "no evidence" that it was unusable.

Related Topics

Earthquake Bomb Blast China Nuclear Jilin Pyongyang North Korea SITE September Border 2017 Mini Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Almost 60% of Nord Stream 2 Twin Gas Pipeline Alre ..

1 minute ago

Arshad Khan elected PTV chairman

1 minute ago

Two more polythene bags manufacturing units sealed ..

1 minute ago

Injured Roy to miss England's next two World Cup g ..

1 minute ago

Health project workers of merged districts seek re ..

7 minutes ago

Ukrainian Constitutional Court Dragging Out Decisi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.