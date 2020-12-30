UrduPoint.com
Explosion Near Government Palace In Aden Could Be Caused By Missile Strike - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:15 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The explosion that happened in Yemen's Aden earlier in the day near the government palace of Maashiq, where members of the new government moved after the explosion at the airport, could have been caused by a missile strike or a drone crash, Sky news Arabia reported, citing its sources in Aden.

Earlier, Reuters reported that an explosion occurred near the government palace in Aden.

There were no casualties reported from this incident.

More Stories From World

