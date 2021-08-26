Explosion Near Kabul Airport Resulted in 'Unknown Number of Casualties' - Pentagon

The explosion outside the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The explosion outside the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update," Kirby said on Twitter.