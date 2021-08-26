UrduPoint.com

Explosion Near Kabul Airport Resulted In 'Unknown Number Of Casualties' - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:13 PM

Explosion Near Kabul Airport Resulted in 'Unknown Number of Casualties' - Pentagon

The explosion outside the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The explosion outside the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update," Kirby said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Kabul Twitter Pentagon Airport

Recent Stories

Four or More US Soldiers May Have Been Injured, Ki ..

Four or More US Soldiers May Have Been Injured, Killed in Kabul Blast - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon blast judge subpoenas caretaker PM: judici ..

Lebanon blast judge subpoenas caretaker PM: judicial source

2 minutes ago
 LU hospital board accords approval for hiring spec ..

LU hospital board accords approval for hiring specialist doctors, modern instrum ..

2 minutes ago
 GI to win special status for Multani products to f ..

GI to win special status for Multani products to fetch Forex earning

6 minutes ago
 HESCO chief assures to resolve electricity issues

HESCO chief assures to resolve electricity issues

6 minutes ago
 At Least 13 People Killed in Kabul Airport Blast, ..

At Least 13 People Killed in Kabul Airport Blast, Taliban Members Injured - Repo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.