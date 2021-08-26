Explosion Near Kabul Airport Resulted In 'Unknown Number Of Casualties' - Pentagon
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:13 PM
The explosion outside the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The explosion outside the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.
"We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update," Kirby said on Twitter.