MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) As many as five people were killed and 50 more were wounded as a result of the blast that erupted near the Green Village compound in Kabul on Monday, the TOLO news broadcaster reported, citing the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that the blast occurred at 21:50 local time (17:20 GMT) in the 9th district of Kabul. Representatives of the Afghan security forces told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity that explosives were placed in a fuel tanker. The area is currently sealed off by the Afghan forces.

The Taliban movement claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that the bombing damaged the area of about one square kilometer in eastern Kabul.

In January, Taliban terrorists have already targeted the Green Village area in Kabul with a bomb explosion. A bomb-laden car blew up near the compound, which was a secure area housing several foreign organizations, leaving at least four people killed and about 100 more wounded.