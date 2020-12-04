UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Near RTS Broadcaster's Office In Belgrade Kills 1, Injures 2 People - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:58 PM

Explosion Near RTS Broadcaster's Office in Belgrade Kills 1, Injures 2 People - Reports

One person has died and two others were injured as a result of a massive explosion near the RTS public broadcaster's headquarters in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, the RTS reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) One person has died and two others were injured as a result of a massive explosion near the RTS public broadcaster's headquarters in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, the RTS reported on Friday.

The incident took place at around 10.00 a.m. (09:00 GMT) amid construction work on a nearby street. The blast was reportedly caused by a gas cylinder, which injured workers.

Ambulance and police are at the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Belgrade Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Gas

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed Witnesses ‘Zayed Grand Prize F ..

1 minute ago

Two electrocuted in Hijra Shah Muqeem muhallah,Ism ..

3 minutes ago

Senior lawyer files petition for degree's verifica ..

3 minutes ago

Health dept orders HDUs, ICUs operational during 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Spurs boss Mourinho says no danger of complacency ..

3 minutes ago

7 more tested positive in Attock

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.