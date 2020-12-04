One person has died and two others were injured as a result of a massive explosion near the RTS public broadcaster's headquarters in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, the RTS reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) One person has died and two others were injured as a result of a massive explosion near the RTS public broadcaster's headquarters in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, the RTS reported on Friday.

The incident took place at around 10.00 a.m. (09:00 GMT) amid construction work on a nearby street. The blast was reportedly caused by a gas cylinder, which injured workers.

Ambulance and police are at the scene.