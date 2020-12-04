- Home
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:58 PM
One person has died and two others were injured as a result of a massive explosion near the RTS public broadcaster's headquarters in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, the RTS reported on Friday
The incident took place at around 10.00 a.m. (09:00 GMT) amid construction work on a nearby street. The blast was reportedly caused by a gas cylinder, which injured workers.
Ambulance and police are at the scene.