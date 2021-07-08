Explosion Occurred on Ship Anchored at Port in Dubai - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) An explosion occurred on a ship anchored at the Jebel Ali port in Dubai, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Arab newspaper Al Araby Al Jadeed reported a powerful explosion heard in Dubai, presumably in the port of Jebel Ali in the south of the city, in an oil storage located there.

The authorities of Dubai confirmed the accident, saying that a civil defense team is working to put out the fire.

"A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze," Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.