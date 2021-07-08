UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion Occurred On Ship Anchored At Port In Dubai - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Explosion Occurred on Ship Anchored at Port in Dubai - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) An explosion occurred on a ship anchored at the Jebel Ali port in Dubai, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Arab newspaper Al Araby Al Jadeed reported a powerful explosion heard in Dubai, presumably in the port of Jebel Ali in the south of the city, in an oil storage located there.

The authorities of Dubai confirmed the accident, saying that a civil defense team is working to put out the fire.

"A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze," Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Twitter Dubai Oil Media Arab

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

2 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

3 hours ago

China deploys over 100 5G base stations for Beijin ..

1 hour ago

Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian ..

1 hour ago

Calexit Activist Running for California Governor V ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.