Explosion Occurs at Chemical Plant in Uzbek City of Chirchik - Authorities

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) An explosion caused by a fire occurred at a chemical plant of the Maksam-Chirchik enterprise ” the second largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in Uzbekistan ” in the city of Chirchik on Tuesday, the regional administration said.

"On Tuesday, at about 08:30 (03:30 GMT), a fire that led to an explosion broke out in the synthesis shop of the plant No. 5 of the Maksam-Chirchik enterprise in Chirchik, Tashkent region," the administration said on Telegram.

Rescuers immediately arrived at the site and eliminated the fire.

As a result of the incident, two employees of the plant received minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, the authorities added.

Neither other production facilities of the plant, nor places of residence were damaged, the Uzbek Energy Ministry said.

The incident did not lead to the emission of harmful gases into the atmosphere, according to the local authorities. Nevertheless, a commission headed by Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, the Uzbek deputy prime minister and concurrently energy minister, arrived at the scene to monitor the situation.