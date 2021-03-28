Explosion Occurs at Makassar Cathedral During Sunday Mass - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) An explosion has occurred at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, Indonesia, during Sunday mass, local media report.

The Southeast Asia Today (SEA Today) television channel said citing police that there were casualties.

According to the Indonesian detikNews portal, several people were injured in what was reportedly a suicide bomber attack. Fatalities were also reported.

The explosion occurred at around 10:28 a.m. local time (02:28 GMT on Sunday), detikNews said.