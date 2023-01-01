Explosion Occurs at Military Airport in Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) The explosion occurred on Sunday at a military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Nafi Takoor said, adding that some people were killed or injured as a result of the incident.

"This morning, there was an explosion at the Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," Takoor said in a statement.