Explosion Occurs At Military Airport In Afghanistan - Interior Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 11:00 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) The explosion occurred on Sunday at a military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Nafi Takoor said, adding that some people were killed or injured as a result of the incident.
"This morning, there was an explosion at the Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," Takoor said in a statement.