Explosion Occurs at Missile Factory in Ankara - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) An explosion has occurred at a missile factory in the Turkish capital city of Ankara, paramedics and firefighters has arrived to the scene, the Haberturk broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The explosion rocked the missile and explosives factory in Ankara's Elmadag district, according to the report. A fire brigade and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, the news outlet said.