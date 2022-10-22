(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) A blast has occurred at a warehouse of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan in the country's Syrdarya region, there were no victims or injured, the ministry said on Saturday.

"On October 22, at 04.55 (23:55 GMT on Friday), an explosion occurred at the warehouse of the Ministry of Defense in the village of Malik in the Syrdarya region, there were no victims or injured," the ministry said on Telegram.