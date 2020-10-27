UrduPoint.com
Explosion Occurs During Arrest Of Terrorist In Turkey's Iskenderun - Authorities

Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) An explosion occurred during the detention of a terrorist in the city of Iskenderun in Hatay Province in southeastern Turkey, the terrorist was neutralized, no one was killed, Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said.

"During the pursuit of two terrorists ... an explosion occurred in Iskenderun. No one was killed. One of the terrorists has been neutralized, the operation continues," Dogan said in a statement.

