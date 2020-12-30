Explosion Occurs in Aden Near Government Palace - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) An explosion occurred near the Maashiq government palace in Aden, where members of Yemen's new government sit, Reuters reported, citing local residents and local media outlets.

Earlier, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the death toll in the shelling of the Yemeni airport of Aden had increased to 13, another 65 people were injured.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown, and no casualties have been reported.

Yemeni authorities said the Aden airport had been shelled by Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels, but Houthi political bureau member Muhammad al-Bakhiti said their movement "had nothing to do with the attack on Aden airport and the airport bombings were the result of the settling of accounts between different groups in the government forces.

"

On Wednesday, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sana'a and northern Yemen by the Houthis, which, following agreements between the authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen, included five ministers representing the country's south. In Riyadh, the government swore an oath in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.