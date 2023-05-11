UrduPoint.com

Explosion Occurs In Apartment Building Near Dusseldorf, Several People Injured - Police

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Several people were injured as a result of an explosion in an apartment in a multi-storey building near the German city of Dusseldorf, the police of the German town of Mettmann said on Thursday.

"Currently, a major operation is being carried out in the Ratingen-West area. For unknown reasons, there was an explosion there. Several people were injured, with police officers among them," the police tweeted.

