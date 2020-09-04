UrduPoint.com
Explosion Occurs In Central Tbilisi, Media Reports One Dead, Several Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:54 PM

Explosion Occurs in Central Tbilisi, Media Reports One Dead, Several Injured

An explosion took place near the Tbilisi Concert Hall in the center of the Georgian capital on Friday, an eyewitness told Sputnik

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) An explosion took place near the Tbilisi Concert Hall in the center of the Georgian capital on Friday, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

Georgian media reported that one person died in the incident and several others got injured.

"We heard a loud explosion and we do not know what exactly happened. The police immediately arrived, an ambulance [arrived]. They say that three people got injured and one was killed," the eyewitness said.

The Internal Ministry and the police have not yet commented on the incident.

