Explosion Occurs In Donetsk
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 03:50 AM
DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) An explosion occurred in the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a Sputnik correspondent reported.
No fire has been reported after the blast, which, according to a Sputnik correspondent, occurred on the territory of the television center.
