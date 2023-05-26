UrduPoint.com

Explosion Occurs In Krasnodar In Southern Russia, No Casualties Reported - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Explosion Occurs in Krasnodar in Southern Russia, No Casualties Reported - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) An explosion has been reported in the center of the Russian southern city of Krasnodar, resulting in no injuries or casualties, the region's operational headquarters said on Friday.

"According to the data received by the city's unified duty-dispatch service, at 04:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT), the sound of a bang was heard on the Morskaya, 54/2 street," the statement said.

Governor of Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev said that law enforcement agencies were working at the site, and the causes of the explosion were being established, adding that there were neither victims, nor injured individuals.

The Krasnodar authorities have said that reports of an alleged evacuation of citizens from the city following the explosion and the fall of unidentified debris on a car were false. The region's governor said that the explosion had partially destroyed an office and a residential building.

