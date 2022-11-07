UrduPoint.com

Explosion Occurs In Odesa - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Explosion Occurs in Odesa - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) An explosion has occurred at one of the beaches in Odesa, Ukrainian media report.

The blast was heard on Sunday evening, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.

Meanwhile, the Odesa authorities said on Telegram that the explosion occurred after an anchor mine drifted to one of the city beaches.

"The defense forces carried out a controlled detonation in coastal waters, the threat was eliminated," the city authorities quoted the Operational Command South as saying in a statement.

Turkish media reported at the end of last month that the Turkish armed forces had boosted security control in the Bosphorus Strait because of drifting mines installed at the entrance to the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne at the start of the Russian military operation.

In March, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the Ukrainian ports since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the mines drifting to the Bosporus Strait and further into the Mediterranean Sea.

Related Topics

Russia March Sunday Media

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

14 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

14 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

18 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.