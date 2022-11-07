Explosion Occurs in Odesa - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) An explosion has occurred at one of the beaches in Odesa, Ukrainian media report.

The blast was heard on Sunday evening, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.

Meanwhile, the Odesa authorities said on Telegram that the explosion occurred after an anchor mine drifted to one of the city beaches.

"The defense forces carried out a controlled detonation in coastal waters, the threat was eliminated," the city authorities quoted the Operational Command South as saying in a statement.

Turkish media reported at the end of last month that the Turkish armed forces had boosted security control in the Bosphorus Strait because of drifting mines installed at the entrance to the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne at the start of the Russian military operation.

In March, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the Ukrainian ports since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the mines drifting to the Bosporus Strait and further into the Mediterranean Sea.