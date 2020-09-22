UrduPoint.com
Explosion Occurs In Southern Lebanon, Reasons To Be Clarified Yet - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Explosion Occurs in Southern Lebanon, Reasons to Be Clarified Yet - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Sounds of a massive explosion have been heard in Lebanon's southern province of Nabatieh, the state-run NNA news agency reported on Tuesday, adding that a heavy smoke was rising in the areas of Ain Qana and Kfar Fila.

Causes have yet to be specified, the NNA reported, adding that the blast occurred at approximately 3 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT).

According to preliminary information reported by Lebanese media, there were casualties at the site.

