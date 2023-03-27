UrduPoint.com

Explosion Occurs Near Afghan Foreign Ministry Building In Kabul - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) An explosion occurred on Monday in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry building, 1TV news broadcaster reported, citing eyewitnesses.

No other details have been provided yet.

