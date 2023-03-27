- Home
Explosion Occurs Near Afghan Foreign Ministry Building In Kabul - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) An explosion occurred on Monday in Kabul near the Afghan Foreign Ministry building, 1TV news broadcaster reported, citing eyewitnesses.
No other details have been provided yet.
