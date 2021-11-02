UrduPoint.com

Explosion Occurs Near Hospital in Kabul - Eyewitness

An explosion occurred near a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) An explosion occurred near a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

"A suicide bomb attack took place in a 400-bed hospital next to the Ministry of Public Health," the eyewitness said, adding that shots were fired after the blast.

