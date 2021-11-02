Explosion Occurs Near Hospital In Kabul - Eyewitness
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:10 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) An explosion occurred near a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik.
"A suicide bomb attack took place in a 400-bed hospital next to the Ministry of Public Health," the eyewitness said, adding that shots were fired after the blast.